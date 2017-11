Related Stories So it appears Yvonne Nelson enjoys teasing fans with her ‘miracle baby’.



She recently heightened the rumours of her childbirth when she shared her usual Saturday InstaVoice blogs to promote her TV series, ‘Heels and Sneakers.’



In last Saturday’s voice blog, a baby could be heard mumbling in the background as the actress was talking.



So is Yvonne indeed a mother? And why is she taking so long to confirm or deny it?



AUDIO Below-

