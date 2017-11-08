Juliet Ibrahim Warns Boyfriend

Related Stories Actress Juliet Ibrahim has warned her boyfriend to shield any plans of breaking her heart because Ghanaians won’t forgive him if he does.



The actress, who was once married to Kwadwo Sarfo, says Ghanaians will deal with musician Iceberg Slim, born Olusegun Olowokere, if he decides to end their relationship.



“Ghanaians you are listening ooo, the whole country is behind me, if you mess up…if you mess up Iceberg Slim…I see the comments from my Ghanaian fans like ‘if you try it, if you mess Juliet up, we will deal with you,’” the mother of one warned.



The two lovebirds, who made their relationship public recently, recounted during an interview with Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.



Their common was music, coupled with the fact that Iceberg Slim is also into music was enough to kick things.



Asked what he likes about Juliet Ibrahim, he said, “there is no word in the dictionary to actually explain. It’s just a feeling and it’s a happy feeling.”



“She has great heart…she is a very caring person,” Iceberg Slim added.



When asked when they will be walking down aisle, they said “God’s time is the best time.”