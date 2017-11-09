Counselor Lutterodt To Be Honoured...

Controversial Pastor and relationship counselor Rev Reverend George Lutterodt will be honoured at the seventh edition of 3G Awards in New York.



The man who calls himself the "Emotional Fixer" is often used as a resource person on radio talk shows that discuss issues on premarital and post-marital counseling, parenting, sex and temperament therapy, career guidance, pregnancy, fertility, stress and anger management among other sensitive and sensational topics.



The event dubbed "A Night of Heroes" recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of the leading trailblazers of the greater Ghanaian and global communities.



Roselyn Ngissah, Abraham Attah, Azumah Nelson, Asamoah Gyan among others are some of the awardees in previous years.



The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, 10pm to 4am. Tickets; $75 VIP Advance, $100 at the Door, Regular; $30 Advance, $40 at the Door. Group Table (VIP only, 10 ppl), Advance; $750, Late; $1000, 2 bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne, Space is limited.



The event is produced by 3G Media Inc; www.3gmediaonline.com, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. Founder and Executive Producer; Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah aka Mr. CNN. Theme: Merging Afrobeat and Reggae Music, John Q and Dr. Knii Lante Collabo to Promote Diabetes.

The 3G Media Awards ceremony 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities.