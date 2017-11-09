Do Not Worship Sex - Opanin Kwadwo Kyere

Related Stories Renowned marriage counsellor, Opanin Kwadwo Kyere, has appealed to would-be couples not to idolize sex in their marriage since there are more to the sacred institution.



According to him, a lot of people put too much premium on sex to the detriment of other factors that make marriage enjoyable.



“People have put too much premium on sex as if without sex marriage is non-existence, it’s not right. It occupies a vital position in the relationship, but we should not worship sex as if it’s everything”



He said married couples should be able to love each other with or without sex.



Opanin Kwadwo Kyere also urged Ghanaians to aim at improving themselves in every aspect of their lives.



“I believe in self-improvement on daily basis, you cannot keep marking time, you should go forward, you should think ahead, and we should plan… We should be prosperity-minded,” he added.



Opanin Kwadwo Kyere was speaking at a marriage seminar held at the Assemblies of God Central Church located at the Ring Way Estate in Accra.

