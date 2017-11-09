Ophelia Nyantakyi And New Hubby

Related Stories After Ophelia Nyantakyi recently confirming rumours of divorcing fellow gospel musician Collins Nyantakyi, she has been seen together in public with her new hubby!



The musician now known as Ophelia Abena Serwaa is now married to Mr. Benjamin Offei. Mr. Offei was first seen at Ophelia’s 20th anniversary party on Saturday, where he received an honour for the support he has shown the singer after they met.



According to reports, the two first met in U.S.A. The two were on Accra FM’s Gospel 360 entertainment show on Sunday, November 5. Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.