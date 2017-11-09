Gospel Legend Ike Nanor Live In Concert On Nov 18

Related Stories The legendary Ike Nanor, a pioneer of contemporary gospel music in Ghana, has returned to light the stage with a live recording of his amazing 21-track album.



The Ike Nanor music presents "Ike Nanor Live In Concert" under the theme "Orengyaw Me Da".



The event which will come off next week Saturday, November 18, 2017 will mark the triumphant return of the legend after a decade of going awol from the gospel scene.



The event will be held at The Maker's House Chapel International (TMHCI) at Point 1 off the Kwabenya road at 4 pm.



Artistes billed to perform at the programme include Cynthia Appiadu of the Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, the legendary Mary Ghansah, OJ, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Jeshurun Okyere among others.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Ike Nanor recounted challenges he faced which kept him out of the scene saying "...complicated life issues started overwhelmingly hitting me so hard- fulfilling destiny as a minstrel became farfetched even though I have been successful in the corporate environment as a banker".



“When the devil tried to create illusions of dejection and abandonment by God, I stood firm on God’s own word and promises that He shall never leave me or forsake me...blessing me with beautiful songs....one of which is ORENGYAW ME DA (the theme song for this project). I want the whole world to know that whatever the devil meant for evil, God is able to turn it for our good and restore us completely. My utmost desire for this concert is that people would encounter God in an atmosphere of worship and get on the path to fulfilling destiny", he added.







About Ike Nanor



Ike Nanor is a legendary Praise and Worship Leader, Choir Director and Vocal Coach. He has an extraordinary mastery when it comes to the voice and has coached quite a great number of great singers in Ghana.



He has been involved in training and developing church singers and choirs, as well as being a keynote Speaker on various music workshop platforms across the nation for the past 20 years and more.



He is currently an Executive Leader of The Maker's House Music Ministry.















