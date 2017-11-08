I Am Not Originally From The Ashanti Region – Maame Serwaa

Burgeoning Kumawwod superstar actress, Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has taken some of her fans and followers on a roller coaster ride as she gave them a glimpse of her life in a nutshell.



Speaking in an interview with AMP TV, the young actress gave answers to some personal questions and went on to reveal that she was originally from the Western Region of Ghana. She mentioned her parents’ names as Rose Benson and George Benson.





