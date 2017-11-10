Exposing My Breasts Not My Brand But My Lifestyle – Sista Afia

Related Stories Ghanaian female artiste, Sista Afia, known privately as Francesca Duncan Williams has revealed why she is fond of exposing her breasts in the full glare of the public.



The ‘Jeje’ hitmaker who was a guest on Purple Room aired on Angel TV said showing her attractive Bib Boobs to the public is not for hype to help push her music career.



According to the sensational soulstress, laying bare her breasts is her normal lifestyle which she has lived with before venturing into music.



Without feeling guilty for her actions, Sista Afia was quick to add that it is her usual routine at home going completely nude.



“That’s me and that is how I am. It’s not about branding and I do have reasons for doing that.



“If you see me exposing parts of my body to the camera, it’s my crafts. I wouldn’t say it’s my brand but my lifestyle. On a normal day I walk naked in the house everyday because Ghana is too hot for me,” she said on Angel TV.

Asked if she is aware her seductive revealing body can lead to rape, Sista Afia said, “No one can rape me because you hardly see me and moreover the squad I’ve behind me are solid.”



However, the ‘Yiwani’ hitmaker was once reported to have said, “as an artiste you need to find a point that is sell-able and for me I think it is your body.”



She has some pretty solid reasons for her belief.



“In this world, you need to research and know what works for you because you can’t please everyone. Especially as an artiste you need to find a point that is sell-able and for me I think it is your body. This is not to say that, you should go naked or something but you have to be in good shape, exercise, eat well so that you can look presentable and only then would you be acceptable.”



“Grooming is also important, you should be neat, your hair should be on point, the way you dress and carry yourself is also paramount.”

Talking about how she is working to achieve the above, she said; “currently I am working on my weight so that I can get in shape. I don’t want to grow slim but just to shed off some fats.”



Afia, who is also a trained Medical Nurse, a few years ago decided to develop her passion and love for music into a career.



The singer and arguably Ghana’s most gorgeous female act has been warmly received by many as a fast rising highlife musician.







<iframe width="490" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pH0BExj-uVY" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Source: kasapafmonline.com