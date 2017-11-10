Martha Ankomah Has Never Slept With Any Director - Actor

Related Stories Ghanaian actor, Timothy Bentum has blamed prospective female actresses who give sex to movie directors in exchange for roles to be in the lime light.



Bentum, who was a guest on Angel TV said he wouldn’t fault film crew for demanding sex from would-be actresses who are extremely eager to be famous in the movie industry.



According to the actor turned man of God, one actress he can vouch for who has never fallen victim to the sex escapades for roles in movies is Martha Ankomah.



“I blame the women more than the Directors asking for sex… I can give you a clear example; Martha Ankomah, she never slept with any director in this industry, Yes I can bet my neck on that. She showed the world what she can do, going from one audition to the other and now today she is in the lime light. Every event I’ve done Martha speaks about this.



“Believe in God and what you can do as a person, keep at it and show the world what you can do. Stay in your corner and at the right time, they will need you and pick you up.



“If you sleep with all the crew members and you still haven’t mastered your craft, then you will rise to that level but in no time you will die out.. Most of these ladies are too desperate for fame,” Timothy Bentum said on Angel TV.



Timothy Bentum is the founder of Timothy Bentum Ministries and is married with two kids.

<iframe width="490" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pH0BExj-uVY" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allowfullscreen></iframe>









Timothy Bentum Source: kasapafmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.