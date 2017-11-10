Friends Laughed At My Misfortune — Ophelia

Related Stories Misfortune has no friends like the saying goes and Gospel singer, Ophelia Nyantakyi, bears testimony to this.



In 2010, when her marriage to Collins Nyantakyi crashed, she had hoped to find sympathy from her colleagues in the Gospel industry but instead, she got a rude awakening when some rejoiced at her troubles.



“I don’t want to give too much detail about what happened but comments passed by some of my colleagues showed they were happy about my divorce. At the time I needed consolation from them, that’s when I heard the worse things,” she told Showbiz in an interview last Saturday.



For the mother of four, who now goes by the name Abena Serwaa Ophelia her experience made claims that there is no unity among gospel musicians hold true.



She added that such behaviours should not be encouraged because as people preaching the Word of God and trying to live like Christ, they should be each other’s keeper especially in times of tribulation.



Back when she and her husband separated, Ophelia remained quiet about it allowing a lot of speculation to go on and for her that is how it will remain.



According to her, it is unwise for women or men to speak ill of their partners when they divorce.



“There is no point in making public how badly your partner treated you in the marriage. Once the divorce happens, the best thing is to keep quiet about it and move on with your life,” she said.



She has certainly moved on, having remarried and is currently working on her new album. Since her marriage troubles, she revealed to Showbiz that she had drawn closer to God and urged her colleagues to take God seriously.



She said doing Gospel music comes with so many attacks and if you are not strong in the Lord, you are likely to fall.



Abena Serwaa Ophelia celebrated 20 years of being on the music scene and held a big concert at the Las Vegas Leisure Centre, New Bortianor last Saturday.



She was supported by Gospel singers, Ceccy Twum, Joyce Blessing, Piesie Esther and Francis Amoh, actors Clement Bonney (Mr Beautiful) and Kalsoume Sinare, television personality, Stacy Amoateng and many others.