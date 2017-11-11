There's No 'Beef' Between Obrafour And I – Sarkodie

Related Stories African rap megastar, Sarkodie, known in real life as Micheal Owusu Addo has stated that he can never beef with his ‘godfather’, Obrafour, as being speculated by a section of the media.



It would be recalled that news about the rapper’s supposed beef with Obrafour has been rife in the media, with many people wondering what would cause a beef between a godfather and son. Others, however, attributed it to a number of songs that have been released by both Obrafour and Sarkodie.



But responding to a question on the supposed beef, Sarkodie made it categorically clear that there could be no way he and Obrafour would have a misunderstanding that would lead to an exchange of words and slurs in any song.



The “Almighty” crooner admitted that he had not heard the song “Kasahare” but he knows that it has nothing to do with him.



Sarkodie said the kind of relationship he has with Obrafour is such that he can pick a phone and call him if there was something he felt was wrong, adding that a lot of the times people pick lines from a song and try to pin it on other people thereby creating suspicion of a misunderstanding when the song is not about anyone.



“If Obrafour has any issue, I am just a phone call away, he would call me directly. He’s had his concerns about some people around me and we’ve always talked, so I know if it was a serious situation I’d have had a call from him. I have had that done to me before, I’ve done songs that had no intention, but people had directed it to people,” he said.



He further noted that “Obrafour is not even in the league where you have to bring Sarkodie close, he is a legend that we all look up to so there is nothing like a beef or misunderstanding, whatever he says I will listen so there is no problem”.



Sarkodie who didn’t hide his respect for Obrafour said he has plans of making an album with the legend soon.



Sarkodie was speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines at the launch of the fifth edition of his Rapperholic concert which is slated for 25th of December at the Conference Centre.



