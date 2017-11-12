Victoria Lebene Causes Stir With This Dress (VIDEO)

Related Stories Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene put her body on display at the annual DJ Mensah 'All White Party' at Soho Club, Marina Mall, in Accra.



Lebene was spotted dressed in a white jacket over a transparent net dress which exposed majority of her cleavage.



What intrigued patrons and observers at the event was the fact that despite wearing a transparent dress, Lebene didn't put on any underwear.



Lebene is one of the most beautiful actresses in Ghana who has managed to stay away from major scandals and mainstream ‘celebrity fights’ like others have, despite dating Kofi Adjorlolo, a man twice her age and older than her father.



Although she faces harsh criticisms, she continues to prove herself worthy of the 'I care less' title and certainly does not care what others think of her.



Victoria Lebene Mekpah was in the news recently after her relationship with veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo ended.



The annual All White Party hosted by Disc Jockey Michael Mensah popularly known as DJ Mensah was in celebration of his birthday.



The event saw celebrities and entertainment icons like Samini, A.I, Victoria Lebene, Nana Yaa, Regina Van Helvert, Afia Schwarzenegger, DJ Vyrusky, who came to grace the occasion.





