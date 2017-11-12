This Was What I Wanted + My 'Baby Daddy' Is Very Excited - Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories After several weeks of denying being pregnant, actress Yvonne Nelson has finally released photos of her baby bump that put to bed the issue of whether or not she was pregnant.



She initially made the headlines a few months ago when reports emerged that she was pregnant; an issue she came to deny. Later, reports emerged that she had given birth.



In an interview with WOW Magazine, the actress and producer who celebrates her birthday today, finally responded to rumors of her pregnancy, and of giving birth to a beautiful baby girl.



According to her, "I wasn't sure but I suspected I was. I was in London at the time with my man. I was so ready I know this was what I wanted at this moment in life; it was and the truth of the matter is its been something I’ve been waiting for since i turned 29....It's a girl, you know, and her dad is very excited".