Majid Michel’s B’day Message to Yvonne Nelson (PHOTO)

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has sent a heart-warming message to his colleague actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson who celebrates her birthday today, November 12.



He posted the picture below on his instagram page with the caption: “They say the jewel of the sky is the sun, the jewel of the house is the child. And the Bible says “Behold, children are a heritage and gift from the LORD, The fruit of the womb a reward.” You cannot Buy happiness. Happiness is BORN. A baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on. HAPPY BiRTHDAY @yvonnenelsongh what a memorable day for all of us to behold! You keep saying God is Amazing based on pure experience. May everyone who sees you experience that Amazing Love from God in Jesus name. Amen !!! May the 2 of you Have a wonderful Day today. God Bless you.