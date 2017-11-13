I Was Scared To Sleep With Genevieve Nnaji - Okechuku

Related Stories A veteran Nigerian actor, Okechukwu Joseph, has revealed that his relationship with Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji hit the rocks because he was afraid to sleep with her.



Okechukwu, who starred in movies such as Alice My First Lady Karishika and Mark of the Beast, told Nigeria’s Sun newspaper that he was a virgin at the time he dated Genevieve. He said they had met on the set of the movie Mark of the Beast and had hit it off instantly.



Okechukwu said they were so close to each other that the beautiful actress confided in him about herself. “… I learned a lot about her within that short period... she introduced her little brother to me and the day she told me literally everything about herself.



"She trusted me that much. My mind was racing like crazy and I kept wondering how so little people knew about this young Amazon who was out to play the Esther for her family and did she? She felt like family to me,” he said.



He said his sexual inexperience, however, prevented him from getting intimate with her, causing the relationship to crash. “I had no difficulty mingling. What I had issues with was entangling - copulating. And like I said earlier, I wasn’t ready because I was a virgin and I didn’t want to tell anybody.



“I was always making excuses about why I couldn’t ‘get down.’ “Not that she solicited or asked for anything but, of course, my body language was downright repulsive to that effect and it didn’t take anything for any woman with brains to figure it out,” he said.