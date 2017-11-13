Koo Ntakra Disses Shatta Wale

Related Stories Fast rising rapper Koo Ntakra on Saturday night seems to have brought an unwarranted ‘heat’ on himself after he dissed dancehall musician Shatta Wale while performing on stage at the MTN pulse campus invasion with UG SRC Week celebrations



The season two MTN Hitmaker winner described the mouth of Shatta Wale as a large one in a freestyle rap to sign off after his performance at the MTN sponsored programme.



“Your mouth like a dancehall king, you’ve got a big mouth” he stated in his rap.



Other musicians have teased the self-acclaimed Dancehall king with the size of his mouth.



Earlier in the year, one of such actions resulted in a beef between Shatta Wale and controversial musician Yaa Pono.



Koo Ntakra recently released his second studio album dubbed ‘KOK’ comprising of 17 tracks.

He was also crowned Eastern Music Awards’ Rapper and Artiste of the Year early this year.



Koo Ntakra’s ‘KOK’ album is produced by himself together with Qhola Beatz and Gulfcoast Entertainment and will be digitally distributed by aftown music and Ignite Creatives.