My Marriage Is No One’s Business - Elikem Kumordzie Tells Ghanaians

Related Stories Actor, fashion designer and Big Brother Africa ‘Chase’ representative for Ghana, Elikem Kumordzie says his marriage is no one’s business.



The actor, known in showbiz circles as Elikem the Tailor, said this in a reaction to reports that his marriage to Zimbabwean, Pokello Nare was in turmoil.



On Wednesday, there was a publication that indicated Elikem and his wife may be heading to court to seek divorce.



According to the story that went viral, Pokello did not post a birthday wish on social media on Tuesday which was Elikem’s birthday.



Reacting to the story, Elikem, who sounded unperturbed about the rumour, told JoyNews’ MzGee, he owed no one an explanation when it comes to his marriage.



“Why are people dwelling on what is on social media... I don’t understand why because there hasn’t been a post where people will not want to jump into conclusion to say A, B or C. Secondly, I am not ready to spit out what’s private at home out on air to say yes I am divorced or no I am not divorced so whether there is a divorce or not, I’m sure it is not anyone’s business so to speak,” he said.



Elikem urged the media to seek more information on the state of his marriage from the court.



“People like to keep their lives private at a certain point in time, maybe we are used to people who like to post stuff... It’s not important for people to want to find out. We haven’t been posting on social media anymore but we haven’t also posted whether we are or we are not so why do people just want to jump into conclusion and say we are not because there is no social media post,” he quizzed.



Elikem and Pokello met in the Big Brother Africa House in 2013. Elikem proposed to his love at the Ghana Music Awards in 2014, they got married in 2015 and had a Son, they named Tristan later that year.