‘Life No Get Formula’— Shatta

Related Stories ‘Dancehall King’ Shatta Wale last Saturday turned motivational speaker at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi as he urged the youth to be smart and grab opportunities that come their way so they can ensure a better life for themselves and their generations to follow.



Shatta Wale was on the bill for telecommunication company, Vodafone Ghana’s X concert which coincided with the 55th SRC Week celebration of the KNUST and although he was to entertain the mammoth crowd of students, he could not help but inspire them.



He paused intermittently during his exciting performance at the Royal Parade Grounds to give them words of motivation.



Encouraging them to be creative and follow their dreams no matter the obstacles, he said many people had made it in Ghana not because they had reached the apex in academics, but because they made hay when the sun shone. “My brothers and sisters, be wise because… Life no get formula so create your own formula,” the Taking Over artiste said.



He charged the students to discover themselves while in school so they do not join the Unemployed Graduates Association when they complete.



He jokingly said he failed his exams thus he could not make it to the university but he did not give up on life and rather followed his passion for music and now "I am reaping the fruits of my labour,” he said.



Shatta Wale was accompanied on stage by his Shatta Movement(SM) militant group, made of Captan, Addi Self, and Joint 77.



It was a night for Dancehall’s big names because earlier, Stonebwoy had hit the stage and delivered a thrilling performance which earned him massive applause from the ecstatic crowd.



The Bhim Nation man hinted that he was working on a double album project which would be launched on December 12 this year.



The show was part of a series of concerts marking Vodafone X’s third anniversary.



In an interview with Showbiz, the Director of Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), Angela Mensah-Poku, said the company would soon re-launch the “techhub”, an ICT centre with high-speed Wi-Fi on campus aimed at providing young entrepreneurs, web and mobile phone programmers and designers the opportunity to develop viable products.