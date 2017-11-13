Davido Beats Wizkid To Award For Best African Act

Davido Related Stories The Nigerian superstar Davido beat compatriot Wizkid to grab the MTV Europe award for best African act yesterday.



They have both been nominated for the award at least two times each.



Davido was performing in Angola's capital Luanda this weekend so didn't make it to the ceremony. But he thanked everyone, including his mother, in an Instragram post: Source: bbc Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.