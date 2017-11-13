Efya Says Goodbye To Girl Talk

Related Stories Saying goodbye to something you love is always very difficult but that is what songstress, Efya, has had to do as she ends her stint as headline artiste on the popular Girl Talk show.



The award winning singer has confidently held Girl Talk since Becca’s exit in 2012 but this year’s event which is set to come off on December 27 at the National Theatre would be her last.



The Gingam Too Much made the disclosure on her Facebook page last Thursday.



“Every Good thing comes to an end they say. I have had the time of my life bonding with you girls and I will never forget the moments we shared. You will always be part of my journey. I must move on and give way to another amazing woman for an unforgettable experience, hand over the mantle and BOW OUT.



“I will always love you. Thank You GirlTalk For Believing In Me. My Craft, My Art, I Appreciate You All. This is only the Beginning. We Go Higher. Efya, Gingam. #efyabowout #girltalk #girltalkworld #vitamilk 27th December it is!!! National Theatre Accra Ghana 8pm”.



There’s no doubt that Efya has been a perfect replacement for Becca. Her first year was amazing as she blew the audience away with her stagecraft including some daring splits she pulled off and the second was great as well.



As she gracefully bows out this December, names like MzVee and Ebony have popped up as possible candidates but that can only be confirmed at the show.



This being her final show, there is no doubt she is preparing something wonderful for patrons who would be hoping to hear great tunes like Hele Mi, Falou, Weather for Two, Make I love You, Jorley, Life and Until the Dawn.



Strictly regarded as a ‘girls girls’ outing, the rule has always been broken with the presence of some male celebrities who find their way into the auditorium.



The likes of John Dumelo, Kwabena Kwabena, Samini, Trigmatic,Akwaboah, Pappy Kojo, El, Joey B, Sarkodie and Nigeria’s M.I have been at past editions.