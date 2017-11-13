Jupitar — I Am The Only Dancehall Artiste In GH

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Jupitar is sure to stoke controversy with his latest statement that he is the only musician who does what he describes as proper Dancehall.



According to the Enemies hitmaker, he has never ‘diluted’ his Patois with any local language and that makes him stand tall among his peers.



“No disrespect but I don’t see any artiste in Ghana apart from myself doing correct Dancehall. It is not acceptable to mix Ga, Twi or Ewe with Patios. That is not Dancehall,” he told Showbiz recently.



“I dare anyone to listen to songs like Take It Down, Nuh Lazy, Moni Konika, Freaky Girl, Vrmi, War, Be Mine and Fire and he or she will know who the real Dancehall artiste in Ghana is,” he added.



He explained that since he hit the limelight with Money Box five years ago, his fans have increased tremendously because his Patios is the best.



Jupitar, who is planning to release three singles before the end of the year, is the only Ghanaian to have been nominated for this year’s Urban Music Awards UK with his song Clowns.



The 15th edition of the Urban Music Awards (UMAs) is scheduled to take place in Porchester, a suburb of London on November 30.



When it comes to stage performance, Jupitar stands tall and he says the secret is simply that he rehearses virtually every day.



“I always deliver because I take my performances seriously. I want my fans to enjoy what I do so I go the extra mile to engage them and make them happy all the time,” he said.



He has collaborated with both local and foreign artistes. Some of the local artistes include Tinny, Trigmatic, wiyaala, Eazzy, Samini and Stonebwoy just to mention a few.