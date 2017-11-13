Veteran Actor Papa Nii Papafio Ordained As Man Of God - Photo

|
Veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio, aka Oesophagus, has been ordained as a man of God.
Papa Nii is now a pastor of the Lifted Yoke Chapel, which is located at Korle Gorno in Accra.
