Sarkodie’s “Rapperholic” Concert Unveils

Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie, is back again with his annual concert dubbed: "Rapperholic."



The 5th edition of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic is slated for 25th December, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



After his successful album unveiling and autograph sessions with his fans, the BET award winner ended his campus tour and is expected to jet off to the United States of America ahead of his HIGHEST album concert.



This year’s concert promises to deliver so many surprises as Sarkcess Music in collaboration with A-Team promises nothing but a mega concert.



Speaking at the press launch, the three-time Artiste of the Year, Sarkodie, thanked the media and his fans for their continuous efforts in pushing his music to the top.



He continued that this year’s concert will be a historic one.



For his part, A-Team member, Nabil Alhassan, promised to bring out something more unique with his stagecraft, stressing that and the auditorium of the Accra International Conference Centre will witness something mega.



