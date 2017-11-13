I Won’t Be Deterred From Playing Gay Roles In Movies – Umar Krupp

Related Stories Actor, Umar Krupp, says he will not be deterred from picking up gay roles in movies.



His stance follows a recent revelation by Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, son of popular broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), about being gay in a digital magazine, intomore.com.



Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah’s revelation has sparked a debate, especially on social media with a section of the public condemning gays while others expressed support for homosexuals.



In an interview with Hitz FM’s Noella Kharyne Yalley, Umar who is mainly known for his roles as a homosexual in movies like ‘House of Gold’ and ‘Amakye and Dede’ said:



“It won’t stop me from acting gay in movies. At the end of the day, it’s my job as an actor to be able to bring life to a character scripted in a movie, to an understanding.



“The fact that I play gay in movies doesn’t make me gay. I’m not gay and everybody that’s close to me knows that I’m one hundred percent straight. I don’t have anything against homosexuals or whoever that chooses to be what they are. The fact that people are coming out to say they’re gay or the fact that gay issues are coming out lately doesn’t stop me from acting,” he said.



The actor, who was one of the finalists selected to represent Ghana in the Spirited Actor reality show held in the United States, also urged the public to refrain from judging homosexuals.



“I think God wrote somewhere in the Bible or the Qur’an that we shouldn’t judge ourselves or humans. They are gays; they choose to be who they are. Some were born with it, some grew up with it, some fell victim to maybe someone who took advantage of them and they also decided to live up to it.



“The thing is we don’t know the circumstances they found themselves in or what made them do what they’re doing. So we’re not in the right position to judge them and it doesn’t mean I’m supporting them. My religion is against it, Christianity is against it and we humans are also against it but, do we sit back sometimes and ask ourselves about the sins we commit,” he noted.



The actor added that: “We’re not gays or lesbians but we commit some sins that are much worse than being gay. So we are not to judge them for what they choose to be, it’s up to God to judge them on judgment day. I have a lot of friends who are homosexuals and bisexuals and I don’t prevent them from coming close to me. So long as you know your limit and who you do those stuff with, I don’t have a problem.”