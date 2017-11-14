6 Most Fashionable Gov't Officials Akufo-Addo Ever Employed

Hon Adwoa Safo Related Stories Let's face it, politics is never all about the hardcore discussions on national issues even though the burden of having to deliver the promises of Ghanaians deems has got them on their toes as leaders.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has made it known his ministers have no choice but to use their intellects and moral character to fulfill government's campaign promises. But beyond these duties, some appointees of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo have come along their political duties with a spark of fashion as they always slay in various pictures and public appearances. To this effect, yengh brings you the list of the fashionable government appointees.



1. Attorney General, Gloria Akufo



The lawyer of government, Gloria Akufo is in no doubt one of the most fashionable appointees of Nana Addo as she recently sparked social media reaction in her latest appearance in parliament. Despite the burden on her shoulders, Gloria Akufo just doesn't let her fashion side down.



2. Yoofi Grant



The chief executive officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yoofi Grant, has the burden of selling Ghana to the rest of the world and this is doing that and more through his exquisite code of dressing. He is simply a definition of sleek outfits.



3. Otiko Djaba



The minister for gender and social protection, Otiko Djaba has one thing which always catches the attention of all - her youthful hairstyle!











Nana Asante Bediatuo 4. Adwoa Safo



There is no doubt in our minds that the minister for procurement, Adwoa Sarfo, slays in every outfit she considers considering her breathtaking beauty as minister of state. No wonder she made it on YEN's list of most beautiful ministers.



5. Nana Bediatuo Asante



The executive secretary of Nana Addo is a flamboyant, well-known lawyer in the country who never fails to seize the moment to slay on the cameras. What most people do not know is that he is as versatile litigating in court as he is performing on stage and on set while engaging in his other passions — music, dance and acting. Source: ghanaweb