I Don’t Know About ‘One Corner’ Dance – Obour

Related Stories President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, has said he is not aware of any dance in Ghana called ‘one corner’.



According to Obour, he only knows about a popular song titled ‘One Corner’ by a musician called Patapaa and not a dance.



Meanwhile, majority of Ghanaians and beyond are getting used to what is also called the ‘one corner’ dance. It is described as a ‘crazy’ dance where dancers go gaga by either perching on whatever object is before them, go under cars, chairs or whatever while others isolate themselves on the ground to do wild gyrating moves.



But Obour downplayed the dance steps saying, “It’s not a new dance.”



“I don’t know that there is a dance called ‘one corner’. I know of a song called ‘One Corner’ and that people are only dancing different forms of an ‘Atupa’ dance to which is ‘Atupa’ dance,” he explained.



“Atupa is an old Akan dance that has always existed, just that generations upon generations changed their way of utilising it,” he added.



Obour was speaking to NEWS-ONE on Friday at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra about general trends in the gospel music industry and if gospel musicians can borrow dance steps from secular sector of the music industry.



He thinks there is nothing wrong with gospel musicians using secular dance steps.



“Dance is dance. Dance is a form body expression. I am not part of the people who believe that this dance is for secular musicians. No I am not. Dance is dance, I mean once the music is grooving, the beat is grooving and the dance can groove to the music, you feel free and dance,” Obour explained.



Asked if people can dance to the ‘one corner’ dance, what he referred to as ‘Atupa dance’, Obour stated, “If you are in church and somebody is happy and dancing and moving his waist, he is dancing. It is dance. Of course, you would also be cautious of where you are, the sensitivity of the people, the moral concerns but I don’t think anybody in his right senses will go and lie on the ground and be doing things that are embodying or signifying different things. Again, we are matured in the church.”



Also speaking about the general gospel music industry, Obour indicated that the industry is extremely vibrant, revealing that “the gospel music still sells more than any other music in Ghana. It is also the most released music in Ghana. People release more gospel music than any other form music in Ghana.”