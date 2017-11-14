4 Times Gifty Anti Made African Print Look More Beautiful

Related Stories Media personality, Gifty Anti is a style influencer who always pulls off every look with a sense of elegance and class.



The 47-year-old always dressed down stylishly and each of her looks is just fabulous. Gifty is always seen in seen in classically inspired apparel, even when she’s not on hosting an event.



She never steps out with her African beads and we totally love every collection she has worn so far.



Check out the photos below for style inspiration:



1. Oheneyere Gifty Anti is comfortable with her hairstyle and her makeup is always classic and flawless.



2. Gifty always seems to have an aura of classic elegance. She is very regal with her head held high as she smiles for the camera.



3. She is a silent slayer and certainly knows how to wear headgear for formal and casual events.



4. It's hard to find fault with Gifty Anti. She has a way with elegance, choosing classic African print designs that makes her stand out.





