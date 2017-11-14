PHOTOS: Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy

|
For those of you who have been asking for the identity of Yvonne Nelson’s baby’s father, if you read the WOW magazine exclusive, you would find that the actress left some hints.
She told the magazine :“Her dad is very excited too. He is not a first time dad, but he is super happy and very supportive. He is british and such a great person. I admire how amazing he is with kids, and I respect him for that. He takes great care of me.”
It was speculated days ago that Yvonne’s baby daddy is a photographer and according Zionfelix.net he is called Jamie, and he is based in London, England.
|Source: ameyawdebrah.com
