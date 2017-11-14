I Have Masturbated Before - Nikki Samonas

Related Stories After going off the screen for almost a year, Ghana actress Nikki Samonas has revealed an interesting aspect of her life.



Speaking to zionfelix on the Celebrity Show, Nikki Samonas disclosed that she used to masturbate.



"I decided to search Nikki Samonas On Youtube, and stumbled upon your picture. You were in your usual bikini. However, I saw you inserting your hands into your bikini. I was wondering if you were masturbating", Zionfelix said. Zionfelix then asked Nikki Samonas -"have you ever masturbated?"



The Ghana actress responded saying "Out of curiosity, yes, I have tried it before. When you are growing up and see and hear things, you experience it. So, out of curiosity, yes I have masturbated before."



"But I did not see the point in getting addicted to it", the actress added.



Nikoletta Samonas but popularly known as Nikki Samonas is Ghanaian actress and model born to a Greek father and Ghanaian mother. She became very popular her role in a movie entitled "My First Wife" with famous Nigerian actor Jim Iyke.