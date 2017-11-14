Michy’s Family Hunted Me With Police When I Started Dating Her – Shatta Wale

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. aka Shatta Wale has revealed that his baby mama, Shatta Michy’s family chased him with police when they got to know he was a ghetto boy chasing their daughter.



According to the multiple award winning artiste, he had it very tough in the beginning but eventually succeeded in convincing Michy’s family that he was a good guy and will not mess her up.



“Michy’s family respects me a lot, not because I’m Shatta and I’m so popular. They actually chased me with police when they heard I was a Nima boy dating their child. Imagine someone whose mother lives at a place like East Legon and gets to know that a guy from Nima is chasing their daughter. They didn’t want her to experience the ghetto life so they initially kicked against our relationship. But I always say Nima is my America, that place is my blessed land. Nobody can stop that blessing in Nima and people in Nima who are elders know there’s blessing in that area. My blessing is in Nima,” Shatta Wale told Gatuso on Aben Wo Ha on Kasapa FM.

Shatta Wale not long ago stated he’s not married to Shatta Michy and therefore she’s not his wife–though he has a child with Michy.



Speaking on Okay FM, Shatta said Michy is the mother of his son, Majesty but they are not married even though both families are aware of their relationship.



The ‘taking over’ hitmaker said: “We understand each other and our families are aware we are together and we are like siblings growing as a family. Sometimes I think we need time. There is no need to impress people that we are married. Sometimes the weddings and the whole ‘dondoo dondooo’ doesn’t really mean anything.

Asked why the marriage is taking long, Wale said; “in the family way, they are aware we are together but people who are ready are getting ready to get married but we are not yet there. Shatta Michy has a lot of things to do, she wants to finish her degree course, she wants to do business on her own and others things. Me too, I want to really get more into my real estate business.”



“Shatta Michy is still very young and she is currently in school, she doing her business management thing. So when things get to where it has to be, she would also get whatever she wants,” he added.