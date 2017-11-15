Most Gospel Musicians’ Are ‘Hypocrites’ – Bulldogg

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BullHaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz as Bulldog has said that most of Ghanaian gospel musicians are ‘hypocrites’.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the former manager of Shatta Wale asserted that a larger crop of the gospel musicians refrain from speaking their minds to better the country hence soaked in ‘hypocrisy’.



He believes gospel musicians across the country portray the ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude hence leaving the secular musicians to address matters that affect the society.



“Most of them (gospel musicians) are like us in the secular business -hypocrites. They can’t speak their minds. They have never used their music to influence us positively…” he told host, Andy Dosty.



He continued that, “There are a lot things going on in this country that I feel they should be able to sing, preach about and be controversial about. From politics to sports or whatever, but they do nothing. It’s the secular music guys who tend to come out sometimes to speak about the ills in society…” he maintained.





In spite of this, Bulldog advised various gospel artistes to review and understand the showbiz industry as a business entity with lot of controversial concerns.



“Jesus was a controversial character, he defied all odds. They have gotten it wrong. Christianity is a huge and radical business and if you can’t be radical you should forget it. They use the word of God to intimidate and be timid…” he advised.



“If they want to be controversial doing gospel music, they should actually preach, push and fight for the agenda of the word. People died for it. Jesus Christ died for it…” he maintained.