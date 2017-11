Related Stories Gospel musician Rose Adjei did not take it easy when she heard on Abusua FM that her colleague Patience Nyarko has spoken against pastors' wives.



Patience Nyarko was reported to have said days back that most wives of Ghanaian pastors (Osafo Maames) were witches.



Mrs. Adjei reacting to the “Ati Gya” singer’s comment blasted her stating that she will not get a man of God to marry her.



Before that, Rose Adjei had expressed her disgust over a similar comment Patience Nyarko made months back before calling some pastors' wives as witches.



She explained that being a pastor’s wife itself is a calling from God; hence it’s not every woman who can marry a pastor.



Zionfelix.net gathers that Rose Adjei has denied ever saying on Abusua FM that Patience Nyarko will not get a pastor to marry after reports went viral about her interview on the Kumasi-based radio station.



Zionfelix.net gives you the audio of what she said on Abusua FM in Kumasi last Saturday.