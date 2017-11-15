Marrying My Wife Has Opened Doors For Me – Mebusem

Related Stories Actor Mebusem has said his marriage to his wife who has a disability has opened several doors which hitherto were not opened to him.



According to him, prior to getting married to his wife, he was a nobody but God has blessed him by linking him to people through his wife.



He said “because of my wife, I am friends with even Tonto Dikeh. I can call Desmond Elliot right now for you to talk to him live on radio right now. Marrying my wife has been a blessing to my life and that is why people are trying to distract me”.



