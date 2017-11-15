Marrying My Wife Has Opened Doors For Me – Mebusem

|
|
|
|
|
|
Actor Mebusem has said his marriage to his wife who has a disability has opened several doors which hitherto were not opened to him.
According to him, prior to getting married to his wife, he was a nobody but God has blessed him by linking him to people through his wife.
He said “because of my wife, I am friends with even Tonto Dikeh. I can call Desmond Elliot right now for you to talk to him live on radio right now. Marrying my wife has been a blessing to my life and that is why people are trying to distract me”.
|
|
|
|
|Source: adomnews
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|