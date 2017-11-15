Samini To Tour 7 Cities

Samini Related Stories Dancehall artiste Samini will soon be embarking on a seven-city tour in December to entertain and interact with his fans.



The tour, dubbed ‘My Own Bus Tour’, will see him perform in all the seven major cities like Tarkwa, Takoradi, Agbozume, Bolgatanga, Sunyani, Kumasi, and Accra.



He will also use the tour to promote his upcoming album.



The ‘My Own Bus Tour’ will also feature some selected dancehall, hiplife and hip-hop artistes who will perform alongside Samini during the tour.



The 'My Own Bus Tour' is put together by Samini Music/High Grade Family and Africa 1 Media.