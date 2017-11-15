Riding on controversies for fame unnecessary – Obaapa Christy

Related Stories Gospel songstress, Obaapa Christy has advised Ghanaian gospel musicians who deliberately ride on controversies for fame to stop.



According to her, she believes if God has anointed one to be a musician, you don’t need to engage in media banter with another musician for popularity.



Embarking on such a campaign, she disclosed, will forever remain an albatross around the neck of that gospel artiste.



“Gospel artistes can’t ride on controversies to be relevant like secular musicians do. If God has called you to be a musician he will uplift you, the controversies don’t even matter. Doing that will even degrade you as a gospel artiste since you put God aside…” she said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.



Asked if she wasn’t guilty of riding on controversy for fame, she said: “Changing name is nothing. A lot of people changed their name in the Bible. If God doesn’t give you the strength and wisdom you can’t. I don’t rely solely on myself…” she maintained.



In spite of this, the ‘Agye Won Nsam’ hit maker cautioned players in the gospel industry to close their ears to rumours that circulate in the public domain.



“You don’t need to listen to what people say. If you do that you will never progress. What you might be thinking will be different from others…” she indicated.



