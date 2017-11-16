Wizkid Is Not A Superstar – Shatta Wale

Related Stories Award winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has said he does not consider Nigerian musician Wizkid to be a superstar.



Shatta disclosed that he doesn’t see anything extraordinary about wizkid, and does not understand why people hail him. This, he said was contrary to the popular notion most of his colleagues have about the artist.



“We are living a life where upcoming youths are watching people get surprised of my achievement because they don’t have mind to elevate themselves.



“I don’t see wizkid to be too much for me but most of my ghanaians and ghanaian colleagues see him like that.



“But i want wizkid to see me and be like wow not otherwise because what is talking is your pocket, property, investment.



“I don’t see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the best African artiste.



He further called on Ghanaian artistes to start respecting themselves and stop rating Nigerian artistes high above them.