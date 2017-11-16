Nigerian Artiste Shows Massive Support For Shatta Wale Amidst Insults From Nigerians

Related Stories Ghana's Dancehall King Shatta Wale has been the trending topic on most Nigerian websites today, after he declared Nigerian singer Wizkid as no superstar.



According to him, he does not see anything "extraordinary" about Wizkid even though he claims to be the best African artiste.



The 'Comfortable Lead' crooner affirmed his statement by adding that meeting the 'Show You The Money' hitmaker will not be a stunner. Instead Wizkid should rather be amazed when he comes face to face with him (Shatta Wale).



The statement made by Shatta Wale had got a lot of Nigerians raining insults on him.



However, a Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane came to the rescue of the Dancehall King after he showed his massive support for Shatta Wale in a twitter update directed at him.



He said "I stand by you my g @shattawalegh Real things we deal with .... No Fake Hype!!!"