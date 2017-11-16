Check Yourself Before Approaching Me – Actress To Potential Suitors

Related Stories Actress Nikki Samonas has asked men who have intentions of approaching her in the future to evaluate themselves in order to see if she will consider for a relationship.



According to her, before she gives in to a man, she looks into the person’s future in order to evaluate if the person has a bright future.



She indicated that if she sees the future to be bleak, she rejects the man because the relationship won’t be of any use to her.



She said “I look at your future and ask if we can have a better life together. Monkeys play by sizes so the guy has to evaluate himself and think whether he deserves me or not before approaching”.