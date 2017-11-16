Twitter Removes Verification On Millions Of Users...unveils New Guidelines

Related Stories Yesterday, Twitter began removing the verified check mark of some of its users as the company announced new guidelines for the verification program, and will remove verification from accounts that fall outside those rules.



According to the new rules, Tweeting content that incites hate and harassment, includes violent or dangerous behavior, or violates Twitter's rules, could lead to removal of the verification badge.



So far, Twitter has removed the verification from some prominent users including White nationalists Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, controversial conservative commentator Laura Loomer, and a blogger known as @APurposefulWife all tweeted on Wednesday they had lost their verified status.



In a series of tweets, Twitter said the verification process has been misunderstood. "Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritize the work as we should have" the company tweeted.



Last week, the company suspended verification due to "confusion" over its policies. It is still not accepting public submissions for verification.