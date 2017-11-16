Rev Owusu Bempah, Counselor Lutterodt, Others Honoured

Owusu Bempah Related Stories The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, and controversial pastor and relationship counselor, Rev Reverend George Lutterodt have been honoured at the seventh edition of 3G Awards in New York.



The 3G Media Awards ceremony 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities.



play

Counselor Lutterodt was also honoured (Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah)



The event which was held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 saw in attendance Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Prophet Agyemang Prempeh, Professor Emeritus Samuel Amoako, Former Consul General, Counsellor George Lutterodt and Irene Logan.



The Founder and CEO of the Annual 3G Awards; Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah was grateful to the sponsors and everyone present for their support.

The Honorees Present were;



Lifetime Achievement Award;

Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Vivienne Achor



Community Excellence Award

Ike Donkor

Mary Edusei

Francis Akrofi



3G Publisher's Choice Award

Emmanuel Kusi

Mensah Kwame Jesse

Counsellor George Lutterdt





Global Humanitarian Award-

Prophet Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh

Rev. Beatrice Aboagye Irene Logan



Honorees Not Present;

Willie & Mike; Humanitarian,

Pat Thomas; Lifetime Achievement;

