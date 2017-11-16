Ebony Reigns Drops New Single ‘Hustle’

Related Stories The track features Brella and critics have described it as an “irresistible hit” that would earn Ebony a lot of respect in the music industry.



Ever since she dropped her previous single titled ‘Sponsor’, Ebony has become more popular on the airwaves.



Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, is making a lot of impact on the music scene with the release of her hit songs such as ‘Poison’, ‘Kupe’ and ‘Sponsor’.



According to her management, ‘Hustle which was produced by Danny Beatz is a Christmas offer for her fans and she will soon be touring a number of nightclubs to entertain her fans.



Already, the song is raising eyebrows among music lovers as a result of the airplay it has received so far.



Ebony was discovered in 2015 by renowned hiplife artiste and entrepreneur, Ricky Agyemang, also known in the music scene as Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame.



In the same year, the female dancehall artiste released her first single, ‘Dance Floor’.



In March 2016, Ebony released her second single, ‘Kupe’, which became an instant hit on the music scene. It currently has over 270,000 YouTube views.



In January 2017, Ebony released another new danceable song titled ‘Poison’ and its video.



On May 31 this year, her record label, Ruff Town Records & Midas Touch Inc, launched her fourth single titled ‘Sponsor’, co-written by Ricky Agyemang (Bullet).



Recorded at AVO Studios and mastered by UBEATZ, the dancehall song was produced by Wills Beats.



