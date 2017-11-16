Shatta Wale-Wizkid Feud: I Support Shatta Wale – Bulldog

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BullHaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz as Bulldog has said the unmerited attention most Ghanaians give to foreign artistes thereby despising their own is wrong.



Speaking with Kwame Bee on ‘Di Wu Lane Mu’ show on Kasapa Fm, the former manager of Shatta Wale asserted that artiste management company, Zylofon Media’s priority is to project Ghanaian artistes to the world so they can also be held high esteem in other countries.



According to him, is about time Ghanaians eschew supporting foreigners over their own local artiste.



Bulldog made this assertion following a comment by Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale that he he does not consider Nigerian musician Wizkid to be a star.



The artiste manager who recently joined Zylofon Media team for $30,000 and well as a brand new car said he supports the comment made by Shatta Wale with regards to how his own colleagues underestimate themselves and rather exaggerate their Nigerian competitors.



“I think I side with him (Shatta Wale) that is why a company like Zylofon Media is in to give confidence to Ghanaian artistes,” Bulldog stated.



Background



Shatta disclosed that he doesn’t see anything extraordinary about Wizkid, and does not understand why people hail him. This, he said was contrary to the popular notion most of his colleagues have about the artist.



“We are living a life where upcoming youths are watching people get surprised of my achievement because they don’t have mind to elevate themselves.



“I don’t see wizkid to be too much for me but most of my ghanaians and ghanaian colleagues see him like that.



“But i want wizkid to see me and be like wow not otherwise because what is talking is your pocket, property, investment.



“I don’t see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the best African artiste.”



He further called on Ghanaian artistes to start respecting themselves and stop rating Nigerian artistes high above them.