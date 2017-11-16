Amanda Jissih Resigns From Hitz FM?

Related Stories Just when listeners and observers felt that the fire that was stoked at Hitz 103.9FM over the ‘unfair’ replacement of KMJ with Andy Dosty was simmering, another issue has reignited it – www.entertainmentgh.com is learning.



Information reaching this reliable portal, www.entertainmentgh.com has it that, Amanda Jissih, host of the afternoon show on Hitz FM, ‘Showbiz Filla’ – has made up her mind to stop working at the station.



The ebullient presenter is said to have made her feelings about the happenings at the station known in one of the Station’s Whatsapp group, which culminated into some fierce argument. Words were exchanged – some unpalatable, some demeaning and some, berating!



She is said to have made her resignation known on the platform and to back her words with action, www.entertainmentgh.com monitored the airwaves and realized that Amanda failed to turn up for her show today.



Checks by this website show that, she’s already prepared her official resignation letter and will present it to her employers before the close of the week, unless there’s some intervention.