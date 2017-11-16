Throwback To Just A Week Ago When Mugabe's Son Poured Champagne Over His 'Expensive Watch' - VIDEO

Related Stories Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country for over 37 years, was yesterday removed from power by the milatary and his wife, Grace has since fled the country.



A week ago, a video emerged of Mugabe's youngest son, Bellarmine Chatunga, pouring champagne over his 'expensive watch' at a night club or bar in Sandton, South Africa.



Bellarmine and another unidentified person poured champagne from a bottle of Armand de Brignac gold, which sells for several hundred US dollars per bottle, over their watches.



Bellarmine also once bragged about his faher's now defunct post on Instagram, sharing a photo of his diamond encrusted watch with the caption: "$60,000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know!"

