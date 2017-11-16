GH meets India at Nat. Theatre tomorrow

library image Related Stories



The National Theatre will serve as a meeting place for a Ghana-India collaboration when it plays host to a music and dance play titled, "Niyati, A Starry Evening of Dance" tomorrow Friday, November 17.The play an initiative of the National Planning Committee of [email protected] Years On Anniversary with support from IPMC, a leading IT company, is an adaptation of the popular fairy tale, Cinderella.Put together by the Keki Training School and Noyam Training School from India and Ghana respectively, the story symbolises a myth-element of unjust oppression and triumphant reward.Under the theme, "India Ghana Friendship Evening," the occasion also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of IPMC, a pioneer IT company which deals in System Integration, Software Development and IT Training.Speaking with Showbiz about the upcoming event on Tuesday, Mr. Amar Deep S. Hari, founder and C.E.O of IPMC, said the event will be a favourable time for both counties to exchange cultures."Culture plays a vital role in every celebration and as Ghana marks its 60th anniversary this year which coincides with [email protected] , we thought it wise to organise a show that both countries could relate to", he said.According to Mr Amar, he has learnt a lot about Ghana's culture in his over 26 years stay here and he is assured events such as "Niyati, A Starry Evening of Dance and Music" will promote unity between the two countries.Some of the dignitaries to grace the occasion are the Indian Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Birender Singh Yadav and Ghana's High Commissioner to India, Mr. Mike Ocquaye Jnr who is flying into the country purposely for the show.The rest are Members of Parliament, heads of various government agencies among others.Mr. Amar revealed about 1,500 invitations have been sent out to loyal customers to be part of the strictly by invitation event tomorrow night. Source: Daily Graphic