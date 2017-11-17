I Don't Know If I Enjoy Sex Or Not - Nikki Samonas

Related Stories Actress Nikki Samonas has said although sex is the spice of most relationships, she cannot tell if she likes it or not.



According to her, sex completes relationships and is very essential in holding any relationship no matter what.



Nikki who was speaking to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix indicated that although sex is imperative, priority should not be placed on it and relationships should be built beyond just sex.



She indicated that before she goes out with any man, she looks into the future of the man before she agrees to go out with the individual.