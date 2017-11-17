NPP Has Made My Life Miserable – Aseibu Amanfi Cries

Related Stories Truth be told, Ghanaians understanding of politics can be regarded as biased especially among the fraternities of the two political giants (NPP & NDC).



As a result, most public figures especial musicians have failed to declare their political stance for fear of losing their fan base when their party fails to win power. On records, some promising musicians in the country untimely buried their career as a result of their political affiliations.



Similarly, the composer of the popular cliché ever to hit Ghana, ‘Ka Na Wu’ who’s in the person of Aseibu Amanfi is suffering from the same fate. The veteran highlife musician who’s known for using provocative proverbs in his songs was full of disappointment when he made an appearance on Garden City Television during an interview with Nana Poku, host of E-Hook Up.



According to the veteran musician, he sacrificed his God given talent to push former president John Agyekum Kuffour and NPP to win power but he never benefitted from his sweat. To him, he has remained silent for all these years hoping they (NPP) will do the needful thing but all hopes can be linked to a nightmare.



“Whatever the case, I’ll still work with NPP but on condition this time around as a result of past experiences. For because of NPP, I lost my car when I was chased by some anonymous NDC foot soldiers. After all my sacrifices, I still rent a house. So, I’m pleading to NPP especially their current leader, Akuffo Addo to help build a furnished apartment for me as compensation”, he pleaded.



Well, it’s unfortunate that veteran artistes mostly do complain of lack of basic necessities after all their toils and selfless contribution to our music industry. We do hope NPP gurus and sympathizers will offer a helping hand to Aseibu Amanfi by helping him get his own house.