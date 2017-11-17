Sarkodie’s ‘Sark Natural Mineral Water’ Hits The Market

Related Stories Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie is alleged to have ventured into the hospitality business, hence, launched his sachet drinking water.



Named ‘Sark Natural Mineral Water’, the top notch rapper is hopeful of gaining market for his newly launched drinking water.



The water comes in both bottled and sachet forms so that every Ghanaian can afford to buy one depending on the individual’s status.



This venture will also give jobs to some Ghanaians.



Congratulations to Sarkodie and his team. Source: FN News