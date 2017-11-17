It's A Shame Samini Lives Like A Grasshopper - Shatta Wale Fires

Related Stories Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has described his colleague, Samini as a grasshopper for refusing to support him when he asked for his help in the Ghana, Naija 'beef'.



Shatta Wale yesterday was engaged in war of words with the people of Nigeria when the former described Nigerian artiste, Wizkid as an ordinary person who does not stun him whenever he sees him.



Shatta Wale was given the insults of his life and in order to seek support from his fellow Ghanaians, called on Samini who declined to support him.



After Samini's rejection, Shatta Wale described Samini with these words



"@samini_dagaati dierrr ooohhhh no no no ... still living that grasshopper life... Ghana artiste be too low self esteem.... One Africa my foot.. You think they promote u der or wat..chale my guy stop your kolo life and wake up oo u sleep too much with this your my own my own tin".