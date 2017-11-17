Shatta Wale Inks ‘Multi-Million’ Deal With Boss Baker Beef Roll

Related Stories Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has just signed a juicy deal with Boss Baker Beef Roll.



The two parties signed the contract on Thursday, November 16, 2016.



Elated Shatta Wale quickly took on to Facebook to share the amazing news with his fans and followers who also seemed happy for their idol.



Shatta Wale has earlier this year signed a juicy deal with Storm Energy Drink.



This current deal with Boss Baker Beef Roll will be his second major deal in the year although full details are yet to be revealed.



